IPL2021: Kane Williamson Takes Over SRH Captaincy From David Warner

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team made a shocking decision. The team announced that they had removed David Warner from the captaincy position and chose Kane Williamson as the new skipper. Until now, SRH had played six matches in the IPL. Out of all those, SRH had won only one match and stood at the bottom of the IPL points table.

The next game for SRH is against RR on May 2. Kane Williamson will captain the team from tomorrow until the end of the season. The management, aside from David Warner, will accept this new decision and extend his support to the team.

David Warner, the left-handed batsman, faced criticism for scoring 57 runs off 55 balls against Chennai Super Kings. On the one hand, Kane Williamson played three matches and gave his best to the team.