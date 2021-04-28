IPL2021: Hilarious Memes From RCB vs DC Match

The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals was nail-bitting. RCB won the match by one run. With this victory, RCB stood in first place with 10 points in the IPL points table.

RCB player AB de Villiers and Delhi Capitals player Shimron Hetmyer entertained the fans by knocking powerful hits. AB de Villiers scored 75 runs in 42 balls giving the team a total score of 171.

Chasing a 172 total, The top-order batsman failed to keep their wickets. DC was behind the game at the end, Rishab Pant and Hetmeyer's partnership took the game into deep. However, their effort was lost and RCB won the thrilling match by one run.