IPL2021: Hilarious Memes On MI VS RR Match

The defending champions Mumbai Indians are back and how! Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets after two consecutive losses.

Earlier, RR player Jos Buttler appeared to be back in form and scored 41 runs from 32 balls. Jaiswal added 32 runs in 20 deliveries. It looked like the team would put up a high total, but losing wickets back-to-back put the RR team in a tough situation. Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan Royals, scored 42 runs and made 171 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing a total of 172 runs, Quinton de Kock, the Mumbai Indians' opener batsman, smashed boundaries and scored 70 runs off 50 deliveries.

Twitter is flooded with memes on Krunal Pandya. Here are the best memes

Krunal pandya angry at sanju Samson for not letting him settle by hitting first ball for four #MIvsRR pic.twitter.com/ydTDWZR5Zq — Saksham (@Saksham0323) April 29, 2021