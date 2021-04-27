IPL2021: Hilarious Memes From KKR Vs PBKS Match

In the recent IPL match, Kolkata Knight Riders won their second match against Punjab Kings by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Monday. KKR's team effort with the ball and bat helped to win the match. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan played a powerful inning and scored 47 runs.

IPL is all about the thrill. We can't predict who will win the game till the last over. This fact was again proved in the KKR Vs PBKS match. KKR wickets kept falling and they were struggling at 17 for three. Then the captain entered the field to support Rahul Tripathi. They both played aggressive shots and made the team win.

