IPL2021: Hilarious Memes After CSK VS KKR Match

In the tough match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing season (14) of IPL 2021, CSK won by 18 runs. With this win, CSK is in the first position in the points table and KKR is in the sixth position.

CSK opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis scores 115 runs in partnership. Faf du Plessis scored 95 runs off 60 balls. Middle-order batsman Moeen Ali, Jadeja, and Dhoni too contributed their bit to make a total of 220 runs.

Chasing a total of 221 to win, the KKR team loses four wickets in the first five overs. Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, and Pat Cummins kept KKR hopes alive with their game. Pat Cummins made his debut half-century in IPL 2021. However, the KKR team lost the match against CSK.

