IPL2021: Funny Memes on DC VS MI Match

The IPL match against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians was exciting. Delhi Capitals won by six wickets in the last over chasing a total of 138 runs. The game changed when Delhi Capitals Player Amit Mishra entered and took four wickets. He took two crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya After that the MI batting lineup collapsed.

In Delhi Capitals Steve Smith and Shikar Dhawan made Crucial runs. Their partnership scored 53 runs. Shikar Dhawan scored 45 runs with this, he emerged as an orange cap player (Who scores more runs in IPL).

Also Read: IPL2021 CSK VS RR: Best Memes From Match

Here some of the funny memes from yesterday’s match:

Le Mumbai Indians After all Out in Vadapao 🍔 line 😂😂😆



#DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/TdGyMdF7V1 — Unbeatable Eagle // Army Stan\\ (@FlyingHawk95) April 20, 2021