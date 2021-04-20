IPL2021 CSK VS RR: Best Memes From Match
Chennai Super Kings came back in the IPL 14th edition and are now standing on second place in the points table. In their third match against RR, CSK won by 45 runs. Both CSK and RR entered the game without making any changes to their teams.
In the RR batting line-up, the middle-order batsman failed to put the score and lost their wickets quickly which affects their team. CSK All-Rounder Ravindra Jadeja took four catches and two wickets. He got praised for his fielding
Here are the best memes from the CSK VS RR match
Close enough? pic.twitter.com/ZQsPhOE7Rv
#CSKvRR in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/42C0Jy5EGG
Sir jadeja bol chuke 4th trophy aane wali hai dosto 💛 pic.twitter.com/1HDMrOEe8n
Ravindra Jadeja in today match 😂💥 #CSKvRR #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/dTB4riMiwM
Sir #Jadeja saying call me when you need a catch 🔥😎#Jaddu #csk #CSKvRR#WhistlePodu @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/4VPa0Gs2c2
Batsmen while hitting against @ChennaiIPL
- Every side I hit I see his face🦸♂️#Jaddu #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/6Y5P2V9gCU
Dominative Performance by #CSK 🦁#IPL2021 @ChennaiIPL #RR #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/Xz7WFCblmb
