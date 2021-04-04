IPL2021: CSK Squad, Best Players To Watch Out For in Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings is synonymous with being the best team in IPL. However, even the best team faces criticism when they don't even qualify for the playoffs which was the case in IPL 2020. But now, the yellow army is on its way to bag the IPL 14 season title. The team has started practicing in full gusto. Their practice videos have already gone viral making cricket enthusiasts wait for their matches. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is will battle Delhi Capitals on April 10.

Here are the best performing players from Chennai Super Kings

Name Total Runs Average HighestScore

MS Dhoni 4632 40.99 84

Suresh Raina 5368 33.34 100

Dwayne Bravo 1490 22.58 70

Du Plessis 2302 32.89 96

Ambati Rayudu 3659 29.51 100

Robin Uthappa 4607 27.92 87

Name Total Wickets Economy Bowling Figures

Ravindra Jadeja 114 7.68 5/16

Karan Sharma 59 7.89 4/16

Imran Thair 80 7.85 4/12

Deepak Chahar 45 7.61 3/15

Shardul Thakur 46 8.93 3/19

Lungisani Ngidi 20 7.69 4/10

Sam Curran 23 8.89 4/11

Josh Hazelwood 1 6.40 1/19