IPL2021: CSK Squad, Best Players To Watch Out For in Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings is synonymous with being the best team in IPL. However, even the best team faces criticism when they don't even qualify for the playoffs which was the case in IPL 2020. But now, the yellow army is on its way to bag the IPL 14 season title. The team has started practicing in full gusto. Their practice videos have already gone viral making cricket enthusiasts wait for their matches.  Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is will battle Delhi Capitals on April 10.

Here are the best performing players from Chennai Super Kings

Name                        Total Runs                           Average                           HighestScore

MS Dhoni                   4632                                  40.99                                       84

Suresh Raina              5368                                  33.34                                     100

Dwayne Bravo            1490                                  22.58                                      70

Du Plessis                   2302                                   32.89                                     96

Ambati Rayudu            3659                                  29.51                                     100

Robin Uthappa             4607                                  27.92                                       87

Name                                Total Wickets                        Economy                         Bowling Figures

Ravindra Jadeja                    114                                       7.68                                   5/16

 Karan Sharma                      59                                         7.89                                 4/16

Imran Thair                           80                                         7.85                                  4/12

Deepak Chahar                    45                                          7.61                                 3/15

Shardul Thakur                    46                                          8.93                                   3/19

Lungisani Ngidi                    20                                         7.69                                     4/10

Sam Curran                         23                                         8.89                                     4/11

Josh Hazelwood                1                                              6.40                                     1/19

                

                                   

