IPL2021: Best Players To Watch Out For In Rajasthan Royals

Apr 04, 2021, 11:39 IST
- Sakshi Post

Many considered the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the weakest team in the IPL. Giving them little chance of competing well in the tournament Rajasthan Royals had made their mark and made the critics be calm. In IPL 14 season Rajasthan Royals made some changes in the team and announced Sanju Samson would be the Capitan For the IPL 2021 season. Rajasthan Royals will battle Punjab Kings on April 12.

 Here are the best-performing players of Rajasthan Royals.

Name                   Total Runs                Strike Rate                  HighestScore

Sanju Samson        2584                         133.8                                    102

Shivam Dube           169                            122.5                                  27

Chris Morris             551                            157.9                                  82

Jos Buttler               1714                           149.6                                  95

  Riyan Parag           246                             121.2                                 50

 Manan Vohra           1012                         131.8                                  95

yashaswi Jaiswal         40                            90.9                                   34

David Miller                1850                        138.8                                 101

Anju Rawat                 235                           112.98                                88

Name                         Wickets                     strike Rate                        Economy

Andrew Tye               39                                119.7                                   8.3

 Ben Stokes               26                                135.1                                   8.3

Jofra Archer               26                                157.3                                   7.5

Mahipal Lomror           4                                  11.5                                    9

Shreyas Gopal           38                                104.5                                  7.5

Jaydev Unadkat          77                                95.5                                    8.7     

Rahul Tewatia            14                                  134.6                                 7.2

Mayank Markande      16                                 93.1                                    8.5

    

