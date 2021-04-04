IPL2021: Best Players To Watch Out For In Rajasthan Royals

Many considered the Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the weakest team in the IPL. Giving them little chance of competing well in the tournament Rajasthan Royals had made their mark and made the critics be calm. In IPL 14 season Rajasthan Royals made some changes in the team and announced Sanju Samson would be the Capitan For the IPL 2021 season. Rajasthan Royals will battle Punjab Kings on April 12.

Here are the best-performing players of Rajasthan Royals.

Name Total Runs Strike Rate HighestScore

Sanju Samson 2584 133.8 102

Shivam Dube 169 122.5 27

Chris Morris 551 157.9 82

Jos Buttler 1714 149.6 95

Riyan Parag 246 121.2 50

Manan Vohra 1012 131.8 95

yashaswi Jaiswal 40 90.9 34

David Miller 1850 138.8 101

Anju Rawat 235 112.98 88

Name Wickets strike Rate Economy

Andrew Tye 39 119.7 8.3

Ben Stokes 26 135.1 8.3

Jofra Archer 26 157.3 7.5

Mahipal Lomror 4 11.5 9

Shreyas Gopal 38 104.5 7.5

Jaydev Unadkat 77 95.5 8.7

Rahul Tewatia 14 134.6 7.2

Mayank Markande 16 93.1 8.5