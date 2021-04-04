IPL2021: Best Players To Watch Out For Punjab Super Kings

In IPL 2021 Punjab Kings Team is a mixture of both senior and junior players. The team released most of their players and are now back in IPL 2021 with an evolved squad. Most of the players are new. We have to wait until the matches start to see the team's performance. The first battle for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 is against Rajasthan Royals on March 12. Hoping this new team road to win the title.

Here are the best performing players from Punjab super Kings

Name Total Runs Average Highest Score

Chris Gayle 4772 41.13 175

Deepak Hooda 625 16.89 62

Mandeep Singh 1659 22.12 77

Mayank Agarwal 1690 21.12 106

KL Rahul 2647 44.86 132

Nicholas Pooran 521 32.56 77

Sarfaraz Khan 441 25.94 67

Name Wickets Economy Best Bowling

Arshdeep Singh 12 9.38 3/23

Chris Jordan 21 9.93 4/11

Mohammed Shami 60 8.89 3/15

Ravi Bishnoi 12 7.37 3/29

Moises Henriques 38 8.38 3/16