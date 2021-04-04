IPL2021: Best Players To Watch Out For Punjab Super Kings

Apr 04, 2021, 16:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

In IPL 2021 Punjab Kings Team is a mixture of both senior and junior players. The team released most of their players and are now back in IPL 2021 with an evolved squad. Most of the players are new. We have to wait until the matches start to see the team's performance. The first battle for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 is against Rajasthan Royals on March 12. Hoping this new team road to win the title.   
Here are the best performing players from Punjab super Kings

Name              Total Runs          Average               Highest Score

Chris Gayle           4772                     41.13                   175

Deepak Hooda       625                      16.89                    62

Mandeep Singh      1659                   22.12                    77

Mayank Agarwal     1690                  21.12                     106

KL Rahul                 2647                   44.86                    132

Nicholas Pooran      521                   32.56                       77

Sarfaraz Khan         441                    25.94                      67

Name                     Wickets              Economy             Best Bowling

Arshdeep Singh        12                      9.38                       3/23

Chris Jordan             21                      9.93                        4/11

Mohammed Shami     60                   8.89                        3/15

Ravi Bishnoi               12                   7.37                       3/29

Moises Henriques     38                  8.38                           3/16  

Advertisement
Back to Top