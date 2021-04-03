IPL2021: Best Performing players From Delhi Capitals

The 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14 is all set to begin. The game has been creating a lot of buzz. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for April 9 when the first match of the season will be held. It is known that the first match is scheduled between Royal challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Here is the list of best performing players from the Delhi Capitals

Name Total Runs Average Highest Score

Ajinkaya Rahane 3933 31.47 105

Prithvi Shaw 826 21.73 99

Rishab Pant 2079 35.23 128

Shikhar Dhawan 5197 34.41 106

Shimron Hetmyer 275 21.15 75

Steven Smith 2333 35.34 101

Sam Billings 334 17.57 56

Name Total Wickets Economy Bowling Figures

Ravichandran Ashwin 138 6.87 -

Chris Woakes 25 9.24 -

Umesh Yadav 119 8.51 4/24

Tom Curran 9 11.5 2/19

Kagiso Rabada :61 8.23 4/21

Ishant Sharma 71 8.11 5/12

Amit Mishra 160 7.34 5/17