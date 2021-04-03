IPL2021: Best Performing players From Delhi Capitals

Apr 03, 2021, 17:20 IST
The 14th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14 is all set to begin. The game has been creating a lot of buzz. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for April 9 when the first match of the season will be held. It is known that the first match is scheduled between Royal challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians.

Here is the list of best performing players from the Delhi Capitals

Name                        Total Runs                           Average                           Highest Score

Ajinkaya Rahane      3933                                    31.47                                   105

 Prithvi Shaw             826                                       21.73                                 99

Rishab Pant               2079                                   35.23                                  128

Shikhar Dhawan          5197                                   34.41                                 106

Shimron Hetmyer         275                                 21.15                                    75

Steven Smith            2333                                    35.34                                   101

Sam Billings              334                                      17.57                                    56

Name                                Total Wickets                        Economy                         Bowling Figures

Ravichandran Ashwin         138                                        6.87                                           -

Chris Woakes                     25                                            9.24                                      -  

Umesh Yadav                   119                                           8.51                                  4/24

Tom Curran                        9                                             11.5                                     2/19

Kagiso Rabada                 :61                                         8.23                                     4/21

Ishant Sharma                    71                                        8.11                                      5/12

Amit Mishra                     160                                        7.34                                    5/17

