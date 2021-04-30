IPL2021: Best Memes Over DC VS KKR Match

Delhi Capitals registered a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders with their 7-wicket win. Prithvi Shaw played a magnificent inning and scored 82 off just 41 balls. Shaw and Shikar Dhawan scored 132 runs for the first wicket. With this win, the Delhi Capitals moved into second place in the IPL points table. While KKR is in the fifth position

On the other hand, the top-order batsman KKR failed to score runs. Except for Shubman Gill and Andre Russell, no player put their effort to make runs on the scoreboard.

Memes have flooded Twitter following Prithivi Shaw's performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Have a look at these latest IPL memes doing the rounds on social media

#DCvsKKR

Shivam Mavi and kkR after seeing Prithvi shaw batting :- pic.twitter.com/7Lep4Qlvx2 — Shubham (@sj_shubz_msdian) April 29, 2021