IPL2021: Best Memes On CSK VS SRH Match

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings finished smoothly. Chennai Super Kings won the match by 7 wickets. CSK team displayed an all-rounder performance and reached the target easily.

CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis played awesome innings. Gaikwad scored 75 runs off 44 balls. Faf du Plessis scored 56 runs from 38 balls. The CSK bowlers came up with a plan to restrict SRH to a low score.

SRH fans were disappointed over the team's performance in the match. However, SRH players David Warner, Manish Pandey led the team. Kane Williamson came to bat at the 18th over and did his hit to score 26 runs in 10 balls. With the ball, Rashid Khan took three wickets.

Twitter is flooded with memes over Faf du Plessis' catch and Kedar Jadhav's 20th over performance. Have a look...

CSK Fans after seeing KEDAR JADHAV today : pic.twitter.com/RAavjduOJi — Kaafi Jenius (CSK/DHONI💛) (@JeniusKaafi) April 28, 2021