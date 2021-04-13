IPL2021: Best IPL Season So Far

Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008. Since its inception, IPL had become very popular and it is one of the richest leagues in the world. Every cricket player eagerly waits to get a chance in the IPL. It is quite difficult to say which season is the best. Every season offers something new, sets some new records. Most of the fans say based on their favorite team. Let's take a look at the best IPL seasons.

IPL2008: IPL started in 2008. It was the first season with a mix of overseas players. Although we didn't know much about the IPL, people watched and encouraged it.

IPL2010: This season was interesting where more close-counter matches had happened.

IPL2013: In this season, there were beautiful scorecards on the board. It was the time where IPL gained more viewership and emerged as a business league. All the team jerseys were colorful and for Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013 was their first season.

IPL2018: 2018 league is full of entertainment. In 2018 they introduced the 'Decision Review System'. The tournament had many sixes. 2018 season can be described as the tournament of sixes. Until now, no other season had reached that number.