IPL2021: BCCI Set To Move Entire Tournament To Mumbai

Indian premier league 2021 is halfway through season 14. Half of the scheduled IPL matches have already been played. BCCI decided on the bio-bubble format for IPL matches considering it was safer. Things looked normal till now.

However, as Covid cases saw a huge spike in the country, the BCCI was dogged by the question, Is IPL necessary? And, now Coronavirus has hit the Indian Premier League (2021) too.

After members from the KKR and CSK teams tested positive for Covid-19, the BCCI has decided to conduct the remaining games in a single venue. Since there are three stadiums in Mumbai, BCCI is planning to conduct matches in Mumbai. The league could be shifted as early as May 7 and push the final tournament from May 30 to early June.

As per the buzz, authorities from the BCCI are already working on the franchise logistics, but air travel is proving to be the most difficult. The biggest challenge for the BCCI is to create a bio-bubble for eight teams. The tournament has to finish within time and allows Indian cricketers to travel to England for the ICC World Test Championship final, which will take place from June 18. The match between RCB and KKR was been postponed and will be rescheduled by the management.