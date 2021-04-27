IPL2021: BCCI Promises Safe Return Of Foreign Players To Their Countries 

BCCI promised the Foreign players participating in the IPL, will reach safely to their countries after the series ends.

Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa had flown to Australia. As the Australian government banned the flights from India, the Australian players who are playing in the IPL are willing to go back. Regarding this issue, BCCI has responded.

The BCCI will do everything to ensure that the players reach the destinations. BCCI is monitoring the situation and working with government authorities to make arrangements to send the players back home.

BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players "We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes... We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about."

He added, "Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound."

"If even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone's face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for something much more important," he concluded.