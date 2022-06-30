IPL Will Have 2 Month Window Period, Says Jay Shah

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will extend to a 10-week period in the next international calendar to allow all of the world's top cricketers to compete in the tournament according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

There are no immediate plans to add additional franchises to the 10-team league, and any future additions must not compromise the product's quality. "We're talking to the ICC and a few other cricket boards about having an exclusive window for the IPL," Shah added.

"Let me guarantee you that the next ICC FTP (Future Tours Programme) schedule will include a two-and-a-half-month opportunity for all top international players to participate. Because this event helps everyone. We have received a great response from the ICC and other member boards, Shah continued. "

The IPL now lasts two months, during which time international cricket is practically halted. The league's current 74 matches per season will be increased to 94 in future seasons.

Next month, the governing ICC is expected to consider the 2024–2031 FTP timetable.