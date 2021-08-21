IPL Teams Send Onam Wishes To Fans

Onam, one of Kerala's most important festivals, is celebrated on August 21 (today). It is widely observed by the Malayali people, with festivities lasting up to ten days.

People enjoy this day with loved ones by dressing up in traditional clothes, decorating their houses, and eating Onasadya, a 9-course vegetarian feast. Onam is related to Lord Vishnu in the form of Vamana Avatar. It occurs in the months of August or September. To fully experience the event, one needs to travel to the well-known tourist location of ‘Kerala' during the festival period.

On the auspicious day of Onam, the IPL teams wished the fans.

Adipoli ഓണാശംസകൾ to all the Chetans and Chechis. Wishing you heartful of happiness and tummy full of sadhya 😁💛#Onam2021 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/XPzhsMP05W — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P😷du Whistle P🥳du! (@ChennaiIPL) August 21, 2021

