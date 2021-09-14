IPL Pullout: Aakash Chopra Sensational Comments Against England Players' Mass Exodus

Former India cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra slammed England players for withdrawing from the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

It is known that for personal reasons, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Jonny Bairstow will not play in the rest of the IPL 2021.

Chopra believes the franchise will feel deceived as a result of the large exodus of English cricketers from the IPL 2021.

"Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, and Ben Stokes were already ruled out." But now Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, and Jonny Bairstow will not play in the second phase of the IPL. This implies that half a dozen English players will not compete in the IPL. There has been a massive exodus. The IPL family never forgets.

"When you pull out your name from an IPL season, the team that has acquired you feels deceived, they believe you have been misled by them," Chopra stated.

"This implies that the next time the auction is held, they will remember who all came and who all departed. As a result, when people say Mitchell Starc would be paid a lot, he may not receive it because when you take back your name twice, it lingers in the minds of all teams," Chopra said.

The second phase of IPL 2021 will take place on September 19 (Sunday). The first battle in the second phase is between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians.