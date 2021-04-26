IPL Players Pull Out of Tournament Over COVID, Check Teams

Star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and announced that he withdrew from the Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday to support his family during the Covid-19 pandemic. Ashwin, 34, a key Test and ODI player, said he would be taking a break from playing in the lucrative T20 franchise tournament with the Delhi Capitals team.

"My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin's decision is a major blow for the money-spinning event which is being held behind closed doors and runs until May 30.

Delhi said they supported the decision taken by Ashwin. "Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99 Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," the team tweeted.

After R Ashwin announced his withdrawal from the game against SRH, two Australian bowlers in the RCB squad — Kane Richardson & Adam Zampa are set to return home.

RCB tweeted. “Official Announcement- Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.”

On the other hand, Cricket Australia has come out with a statement, on the current Covid situation in India. “Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict biosecurity protocols,” the statement read.