IPL Players to Play to Full Stadiums as UAE Allows Spectators

The IPL season is set to begin in the UAE later this week and the audience will be permitted inside the stadium for the first time after 2019. The T20 league will begin on September 19 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with the reigning champions, Mumbai Indians, taking on the Chennai Super Kings.

The BCCI announced in a media release on Wednesday that the audience would return to IPL matches after two years owing to the coronavirus epidemic, which forced teams to play in the bio-bubble format.

"This match will be a historic event as the IPL welcomes fans back to the stadiums following a temporary pause due to the Covid-19 issue," noted in the statement.

However, following the covid-19 rules and UAE government restrictions, only a restricted number of seats will be accessible for fans.

Tickets for the remainder of the tournament will be available for purchase beginning September 16 on the IPL's official website.

Due to the coronavirus crisis in India at the time, the IPL 2020 season was relocated to the UAE and no fans were permitted into the stadiums.