IPL Phase 2 Schedule: Top Teams to Clash In The First Match

The BCCI confirmed the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 schedule which begins on September 19, with Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK). After several players were infected with Covid, the IPL 2021 was called off. some 29 ,matches had been played by then.

In the revised schedule, the tournament's final will take place on October 15. On October 10, the first qualifier will be held, followed by the Eliminator on October 11. On the 15th of October, the tournament's final will be held.

Also Read: Mirabai Chanu Has Lifted Entire Weight of Nation on Her Shoulders: Kohli

The Delhi Capitals top the points table followed by Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Indian Test team is currently in England and will fly immediately to the UAE from there. The Test series between India and England concludes on September 14.