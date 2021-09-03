IPL Phase 2: Rishab Pant To Continue As Delhi Capitals Captain

Shreyas Iyer's absence from the first phase of the Indian Best League (IPL) 2021 created a huge void in the Delhi Capitals (DC), as the team not only lost its premier batsman, but also its full-time skipper. With an eye on the future, the DC management assigned leadership to Rishabh Pant, who led the team to the top spot before the season was halted.

Based on sources, Rishabh is expected to be rewarded for his outstanding performance as DC captain, as he will stay as captain for the season's final leg in the UAE.

Iyer was forced to miss the first half of the IPL 2021 owing to a shoulder injury sustained in an ODI against England earlier this year. As DC's captain, Iyer has 21 victories from 41 games. Both Iyer and Rishabh began their IPL careers with DC and have never played for another team.

On September 22, DC will begin their UAE leg of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. They will play the Rajasthan Royals on September 25, the Kolkata Knight Riders on September 28, the Mumbai Indians on October 2, the Chennai Super Kings on October 4, and the Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 8.