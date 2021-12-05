IPL Mega Auction Every Franchise Wants to Buy These 3 Players

The Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 15th season is attracting all the cricket analysts and fans before the tournament starts. The excitement for IPL 2022 has skyrocketed after the franchises revealed their lists of retained players.

Based on BCCI guidelines, the franchises have to retain four players. Shockingly, the star and talented players on their teams were released, and the franchises got trolled by netizens.

Shikar Dhawan, Rashid Khan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ben Stokes were not retained by their teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals gave explanations why they did not retain their players.

On the other hand, as the star players were in the mega auction, the franchises were looking to build a strong team. Based on sources, all the franchises are showing interest in bidding on three players: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Shikar Dhawan. Here are the reasons why franchises are showing interest in them

KL Rahul

KL Rahul had a long journey with Punjab Kings. However, the Punjab Kings team did not retain him. Now, there are several reports saying the Lucknow team is ready to retain KL Rahul.

As a batsman, wicket-keeper, and skipper he is experienced in all ways to lead the team. So franchises are ready to bid on him

Shreyas Iyer:

Shreyas Iyer was the captain of the Delhi Capitals. Due to his injury, the franchise gave the captaincy to Rishabh Pant. Even after he returned to the team, the franchisees gave Rishabh Pant a chance.

Shreyas Iyer is in good form. In the ongoing series between India and New Zealand, Shreyas Iyer hit 100 runs in his debut match. He also had captaincy experience. So, taking all this into consideration the franchises are ready to take into their team

Shikar Dhawan:

Shikar Dhawan played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals teams in the IPL. He is the swashbuckling opener. As a left-handed opener, he played many match-winning games.