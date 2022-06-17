IPL Media Rights E-Auction: How Much Money Will BCCI Share With Franchises From of 48,390 Crores?

The IPL has sold its media rights for a sum of Rs 48,390, which means that broadcasters will pay the BCCI Rs 118.02 crore for each match over the next five years.

The addition of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants this year was a huge success, and the number of matches was increased as a result. This means that the window for the IPL season has been expanded, and as a result, the revenue from media rights has increased.

Based on reports, half of the Rs 48,390 crore will be split among the eight original franchises, which include the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals. These eight teams will receive approximately Rs 3,000 crore

The debut teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will have to wait sometime before they get as much as their eight counterparts.

The remaining half will be split between players and state associations. According to an Indian Express report, the old mechanism for distributing the share was that 26 percent of the second half would be allocated among domestic and overseas players. Four percent of the remaining 74% has been set aside for staff pay, with the balance going to the different state organizations.

In terms of money, players will receive Rs 6290 crore (about.) while state boards connected with the BCCI would receive Rs 16,936 crore (approx.).