IPL Media Rights 2022: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Sensational Remarks on Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League (IPL) is the world's lucrative T20 league, which is organised by BCCI. According to the BCCI's president, IPL generates more revenue than the English Premier League (EPL). The EPL is the top-tier tournament in the English football league system and is regarded as one of the toughest leagues in club football.

At the India Leadership Council Event, Ganguly said, "I've seen the game evolve from where players like me earned a few hundred dollars to where we now have the potential to earn crores. The fans, the people of this country, and the BCCI, which was founded by cricket fans, run this game. This sport is growing in popularity and will continue to evolve. The Indian Premier League generates more revenue than the English Premier League. It makes me happy and proud that the sport I love has grown to be so powerful," Ganguly said.

On the other hand, the bidding for the IPL media rights was underway. As per reports, Viacom, Sony, and Disney Star are vying for TV rights and Jio or Hotstar might win the digital rights. The winning bidders will be granted official rights to broadcast IPL matches, the world's richest T20 league.

Based on sources, IPL media rights have crossed Rs 40,000 crore so far. This means that the league's media rights value has more than doubled when compared to the 2018-2022 media rights value, which was won by Star India for Rs 16,347 crore for TV and digital rights.