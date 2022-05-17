IPL Match Fixing In Hyderabad: CBI Books 7 For Betting

The CBI searched four locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, and Jodhpur in connection with a suspected case of betting and match-fixing in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL). According to the CBI, seven persons have been charged in two distinct FIRs.

The suspects are Dileep Kumar of Delhi, Gurram Vasu, Gurram Satish of Hyderabad, Sajjan Singh, Parbhu Lal Menon, Ram Avtar, and Amith Kumar. Gurram Satish and Dileep Kumar are in contact with a Pakistani man named Waqas Malik through a Pakistani number.

"These members are part of a bigger network that influenced the outcomes of IPL matches based on information received from Pakistan. The network, which has been in operation since 2013, was also accused of defrauding the public by inducing people to gamble," mentioned in FIR

"They created bank accounts using false information, such as various dates of birth, and without proper diligence by bank personnel. A portion of the money acquired by people in India as a result of such betting operations is also shared with their friends located in foreign countries via hawala transactions, " the CBI FIR reads.

Also Read: IND vs SA T20 2022: South Africa Squad For India Tour Announced

The CBI has recovered more than Rs 10 crore from those accounts. Dileep Kumar was operating 11 accounts in different banks and the transactions were valued at more than Rs 43 lakh for the year 2013.