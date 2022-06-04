IPL Gave Me A Chance to Observe Best Players From Across The World, Says Chama Milind

The Indian Premier League is a platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and learn the ropes from senior players in the camp. The 15th season of the Indian Premier League recently concluded on a high note, with debut team Gujarat Titans winning and inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals finishing second.

If we have a look at the players' selection, a total of six Telugu players were selected for the IPL 2022. One of those players was Chama Milind, who represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.

Milind hails from Hyderabad, Telangana, and he picked up hat-trick wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in his debut season and became the star player of the tournament. He was selected for the Indian U-19 team and showed the same confidence and picked up seven wickets.

It is known that RCB is yet to win its maiden title. The team lost in the qualifier 2 match against Rajasthan Royals. Many fans trolled and supported the RCB team on social media. After the loss, do you know the mood in the dressing room and how the RCB team reacted to that? To know what happens behind the scenes, Sakshi Post caught up with RCB player, Chama Milind for an exclusive interview.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore player Chama Milind gave Anupama a peek into the interesting aspects of his cricketing career and the RCB team.

Q. What was the mood like in the dressing room after RCB lost in the qualifier 2 match despite putting up a great show this season?

It was really disappointing as everyone had worked hard in the whole tournament and dropping out just inches away from that trophy was tough.

Q.You have been a part of SRH, DC, and RCB teams and have met several legendary players. What did you learn from them?

IPL gave me the opportunity to observe the best players across the world. Their experiences, their routines and their preparation. There are great learnings in these.

Q. In your debut season, you picked hat-trick wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and then picked up seven wickets in the Indian U-19. Did it make you more confident about your bowling abilities?

Yes, it did, as it made me realize that I can do well in high-pressure situations.



Also Read: Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony Guests List And Streaming Time

Q.You had a shin injury in the 2017-2018 season and you came back to the field in 2022. Why did you take so much time for your comeback?

The shin injury which I had was recurring so I couldn't take the field in the 2017-18 season. I came back for the 2018-19season but I had a few other injuries as well. All these aspects take a toll on your confidence. It made me realize the importance of fitness and understanding my body and I've been that since then.

Q. How did your parents react when you told them about your decision to pursue cricket?

My parents are really supportive of my career and I'm grateful to them. Since my father played some amount of cricket in his young days, their reaction wasn't that surprising.

Q. Most people believe it is difficult for middle-class players to break through. Is it really true?

Financially yes, it is a little tougher but if there is the ability and a strong desire to play cricket for a higher level then it is definitely possible. It is evident from the IPL how many young talents are coming up.