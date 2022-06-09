IPL Future Will Look Like This, Deets Inside

The Indian Premier League is a widely renowned league across the world. Most foreign cricketers are also interested in playing in the IPL. The 15th season of the Indian Premier League has recently concluded with debutants Gujarat Titans as the winners. A rumor is circulating on social media that the future of IPL may change.

In IPL 2022, with the inclusion of two new teams, a total of 74 matches were played, which was the highest. Now, based on reports, the BCCI is planning to increase the number of matches in the IPL after every two seasons. A total of 410 matches would be played between 2023 and 2027.

IPL 2023: 74 matches

IPL 2024: 74 matches

The teams played 74 matches in the last season, so the format would not change in IPL 2023 and 2024.

IPL 2025: 84 matches

IPL 2026: 84 matches

In this scenario, the teams will play 16 matches.

IPL 2027: 94 matches

If it happens, the teams will play 18 matches.

If the number of matches increases, companies bidding for media rights will get bigger. The broadcasting channels will get more time for advertising and their revenue will increase, which will benefit BCCI. But if it happens, the spectators may lose interest, which affects the viewership. However, the BCCI has not yet specified whether it will increase the number of matches or the format.