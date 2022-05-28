IPL Final Prediction: Who Will Win The Match?

The Gujarat Titans will face the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans seemed confident after winning Qualifier 1 against the same team and topping the league stage. Despite the bowlers going for a few in the last game, they are likely to remain with the same playing XI.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 to advance to the IPL 2022 final. The Sanju Samson-led team features one of the greatest bowling lines, and in-form hitter Jos Buttler has played a significant part in the RR's batting order during the previous two games.

Head-to-Head Records:

Gujarat Titans is the new team in the 15th season of the IPL, but they've played a fantastic style of cricket to make it all the way to the final. In the IPL 2022, RR was also quite steady under Sanju Samson. These two teams have met twice in IPL 15 and Gujarat has won both times, holding a 2-0 lead in the head-to-head record.

Gujarat Titans:

David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, and Shubhman Gill are the hit batters for the GT team. Mohammad Shami, Rashid Khan, and Lockie Ferguson are the key bowlers who can restrict the Rajasthan Royals batters.

Rajasthan Royals:

Buttler is the key player for the Rajasthan Royals. If he gets out, the Rajasthan Royals have a chance to score less. Apart from Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, and Yashawsi Jaiswal will also contribute to the team. Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Trent Boult are key bowlers for the RR team.

Match Prediction:

Who will be the IPL 2022 season winner? when two tough teams are playing it is quite hard to decide the winner. Based on previous matches, Gujarat Titans have led against Rajasthan Royals. GT team is ready to make it a hat-trick, while the Rajasthan Royals team seems to take revenge. As per Google predictions, both the teams have a 50% chance. It will be interesting to see which side will lift the title