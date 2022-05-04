IPL Fever: Cricket Betting Racket Busted in Hyderabad, Bookie Arrested

Hyderabad Police busted a cricket betting team and arrested eight people in Secunderabad. The police also seized 4.5 lakh rupees in cash from the accused.

Based on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Commissioner's Task Force, Central Zone Team, busted one organised cricket betting gang near Prashanth Apartments, Sindhi Colony, Secunderabad," said A Ramana Reddy, Additional DCP, Central Zone.

Padala Mahesh Babu, the accused, is a regular cricket betting bookie who organises cricket betting in and around Hyderabad City. He has been in the betting industry for the last eight years, according to the additional DCP.

According to the police, he formed a team of seven people and accepted money from punters on cricket betting in and around Hyderabad during the current IPL season, as well as during international, domestic, T20 series, and other matches.

He and his team have procured and set up online cricket betting equipment such as a call connector box, laptop, and cell phones inside their car for this purpose, and they are accepting online cricket betting by using call connectors, cell phones, etc. with the support of their team, "the additional DCP stated.