IPL Experience Helped South Africa Players Beat India, Says Van der Dussen

Rassie van der Dussen said South Africa's players' IPL experience helped them beat India by seven wickets in the first T20I on Thursday.

Van van Dussen (75) and David Miller (64) put on 131 for the fourth wicket to help the side chase down 212 in 19.1 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series in New Delhi.

"I watched a lot of IPL games and didn't get much of an opportunity to play. I had a pretty good idea of what their bowlers would do and the circumstances at hand," van der Dussen told after the match.

"I spent two months here, in these conditions, in this heat." So I've gotten used to it, and that applies to everyone. This year, we had a large number of players in the IPL. And it helped us adapt faster and cross the finish line in the first game, " he added

Van der Dussen played in just three matches for the Rajasthan Royals this season. While Miller played a key role in the Gujarat Titans' first-ever season victory, scoring 481 runs in 16 innings.