IPL Auctions to End After 2022, How Will Players Be Selected by Franchises?

The mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is expected to be the last mega auction conducted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to reports, the IPL will no longer use auctions, and clubs will have to create their own environment.

The next IPL auction will be historic in the history of the cash-rich league. With two more franchises joining, the IPL will now have 10 teams. The BCCI plans to hold its last IPL auction in January 2022.

However, before the IPL 2022 super auction, franchises must confirm their top-four player retentions, if any, by this evening.

Bumper announcement: This is probably the last #IPL mega auction. After this, franchises have to work on -- and create -- their own ecosystems.



After this no mega auction for quite time (I guess forever).



P.s.... as it is, I think auctions have gone past their sell by date. — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) November 29, 2021

The franchises will now focus on developing their own ecosystems in order to attract players from all around the world. If both sides agree, there will be a trade between the two teams in which players can be replaced.

However, no official confirmation has yet been issued. It would be interesting to observe how the BCCI responds to these claims in the following days and weeks.