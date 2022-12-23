IPL 2023: Will Mayank Agarwal Lead SRH?

The IPL 2023 season is likely to start in the middle of March or in April. For the upcoming season, franchises were prepared and built a new squad. In the mega auction, Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Camron Green, Harry Brook, and Nicholas Pooran go for a whopping amount.

Speaking of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the SRH franchise bought Harry Brook for Rs 13.25 crores, which was surprising to many cricket analysts, and bought Mayank Agarwak for Rs 8.25 crores. Mayank Agarwal leads the Punjab Kings team in the 2022 season. However, the franchise released Mayak Agarawal and announced Shikhar Dhawan as their skipper.

Ahead of the mega auction, SRH released their skipper, Kane Williamson, and West Indies player Nicholas Pooran. The SRH franchise has to announce its captain. However, there is still much time to start the season, but netizens were guessing who would be the captain. Mayank Agarwal, Adiem Markaram, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are on the list.

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, Markram has previously captained the South African team. Mayank Agarwal has IPL captaincy experience, so many netizens and cricket analysts predict that Mayank Agarwal may lead the SRH team.

Mayank Agarwal played 112 IPL matches and scored 2327 runs, including 1 century and 12 half-centuries in 107 innings.

