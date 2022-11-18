IPL 2023: Will Cameron Green Plays in IPL? Here's What Skipper Pat Cummins Said

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi. Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green are big names in this IPL year's auction. 10 franchises are eying to bid on one of these players; however, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Cameron Green have not confirmed whether they will play in the IPL or not.

Meanwhile, Australian skipper Pat Cummins told SEN Radio when he was questioned about Cameron Green "Potentially, yes (Green will enter his name in the IPL auction). We'll have to wait and see; I believe the auction is still a few weeks away. As a captain, I'd rather that he conserve all of his energy for Australia. But how can you advise someone to pass up a chance like that? Cummins stated.

Cameron Green has built a name for himself in world cricket in a short period of time. Cameron Green hit two half-centuries in the absence of David Warner during the series against India. Cameron Green was called up to the ICC T20 World Cup team as a substitute for Josh Inglis.

Pat Cummins, who leads Australia in Tests and One-Day Internationals, has opted out of the lucrative competition owing to a busy international schedule.

