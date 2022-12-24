IPL 2023: Who is Vivranth Sharma? SRH Paid 2.6 Crore For This Jammu Kashmir Player

Who is Vivrant Sharma, the player on whom the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders bid in the IPL 2023 auction? Vivrant Sharma's starting price in the IPL auction is 20 lakhs, but his value skyrocketed during the auction and he was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for 2.6 crores.

Why did the Sunrisers shell out 2.6 crores for Vivek Sharma? Vivrant is a young all-rounder from Jammu and Kashmir. The 24-year-old is a rookie in senior cricket, having played two first-class matches, 14 List A matches, and nine T20s for his state side.

Vivrant made his first-class debut against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy a week ago. In 2021, he made his List A debut against Saurashtra. In 2021, Vivrant made his T20 debut against Andhra Pradesh.

In two Ranji Trophy matches, the left-handed batsman scored 72 runs. In 14 50-over matches, he has 519 runs and 8 wickets. He has 191 runs and 6 wickets in 9 T20s.

