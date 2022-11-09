IPL 2023: Which Role Will Ab de Villiers Play In RCB?

Former South African and Royal Challengers batsman, Ab de Villiers, has arrived in India to meet with the franchise's management ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. As per reports, a mini-auction will be held on December 16. The franchises have to announce the retain player list by November 15.

After the 2021 IPL, AB de Villiers retired from all forms of cricket. And the IPL 2022 season marked the first time RCB had been without their South African batting stalwart since he joined them in 2011.

The RCB Twitter handle had been hyping up the arrival of AB de Villiers from South Africa for the past few days, and fans had loved every bit of the news. "I'm here to talk to the RCB guys about this year's IPL (2023)," AB de Villiers said in a video posted by the franchise.

According to multiple reports, the 38-year-old will join the RCB franchise as a mentor for the upcoming season. He had 5162 IPL runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 151 in three seasons with Delhi and the rest with RCB. The Proteas batter smashed three IPL centuries and 40 fifties.

