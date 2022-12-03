IPL 2023: What Is Impact Player Rule and How Teams Can Use

The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced on that the Impact Player Rule will be implemented next season. So far, the IPL Governing Council has decided to keep the fundamentals of the rule the same as they were in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in October-November.

What is Impact Player Role?

1. At the toss, each team will name four substitutes on their squad sheets, with just one of them serving as an Impact Player throughout the game. Each squad may only use one Impact Player.

2. Before the 14th over of an innings, the Impact Player can replace any player in the starting XI.

3. Before the end of the current over, the captain, head coach, or manager must alert the on-field or fourth umpire.

4. An Impact Player can be introduced by a batting side at the fall of a wicket or during an innings break.

5. After an Impact Player is introduced into a match, he can bat and bowl his full quota of four overs in an uninterrupted inning.

6. If a player is injured and has to retire, Impact Player can play at the end of the current over and is eligible to bat. Only 11 players can bat in any case.

Time for a New season 😃



Time for a New rule 😎



How big an "impact" will the substitute player have this edition of the #TATAIPL 🤔 pic.twitter.com/19mNntUcUW — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 2, 2022

