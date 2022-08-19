IPL 2023 Trading Window Is Likely To be Held From This Month

The trading window for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to open in a few months. According to reports, the organisers are looking for a window during November because the auctions must occur after that. The auctions will most likely take place in December-January or February.

"The auctions are scheduled for December-January or early February. Before that, the trade window will reopen. The trade window will open in November or early December depending on the final auction date. The previous auction was the mega auction, and the next three will be mini auctions as the teams want to develop their squads," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

On the other hand, there were reports that former Chennai Super Kings captain Ravindra Jadeja could be the biggest name on the IPL transfer market this year. The all-rounder, who joined the franchise in 2012, has been named CSK skipper in 2022. However, he was replaced by MD Dhoni in the middle of the season.

Also Read: Vijender Singh Is Back With A Bang, Knocks Out Eliasu Sulley in Pro Boxing Bout

According to media reports, Jadeja has not communicated with the franchise since the IPL 2022 season and wishes to move on. It is known that he unfollowed CSK and deleted all CSK-related posts from his social media accounts.