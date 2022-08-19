IPL 2023 Trade Window: If CSK Releases Jadeja, These Franchises May Buy Him

Ravindra Jadeja has been in the news for quite some time. There are reports that Ravindra Jadeja is unhappy with the CSK team and wants to quit. The star all-rounder has unfollowed CSK's official social media handles and deleted the pictures related to CSK.

It all started in the IPL 2022. The franchise named Ravindra Jadeja as the captain, but he was sacked in the middle of the season and named Dhoni as the skipper. According to media reports, Jadeja hasn’t been in touch with the franchise since IPL 2022 and wants to move on.

At NCA, Jadeja underwent rehab for his rib injury recently. But despite still being contracted with CSK, he has never told anything about his injury to CSK.

If Ravindra Jadeja is available in the auction, the Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Gujarat Titans may bid.

Punjab Kings:

In the middle of the order, the team is lacking a reliable left-hander. In addition, they do not have an all-rounder. This required them to sacrifice batting depth at times in order to add five bowling options.

Mumbai Indians:

MI is known for making big-name signings, and if Jadeja is on the list, the team is likely to bid. MI can use Jadeja as a finisher alongside Tim David.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Ravindra Jadeja would be an ideal fit for this team. In fact, if Kane Williamson continues to underperform, the management may consider him for the captaincy. SRH can manage funds by releasing players