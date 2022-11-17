IPL 2023: These Two Players Have A Chance To Lead SRH Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad will appoint a new captain for the upcoming IPL 2023. It is known that the franchise has released captain Kane Williamson and West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The franchise has begun the hunt for a new skipper. Meanwhile, Aidem Markram and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have a chance to become the new captain.

Aiden Markram:

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, Markram has previously captained the South African national team. He also guided South Africa's U-19 team to the 2014 ICC U-19 World Cup. Markram may possibly captain the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. Markram did not disappoint SRH with his performances, as he was one of the teams leading run scorers. He has played 20 IPL games and scored 527 runs including five fifties.

Bhuvenshwar Kumar:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a former SRH captain who knows well about the team. Bhuvi has led the Orange Army in six IPL 2019 matches. He also captained the franchise when Williamson went home at the end of the IPL 2022 season. As a result, he will be a good choice for the captain's role.

