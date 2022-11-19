IPL 2023: These Players Will Fetch More Than Rs 10 Crore In IPL Auction

The IPL franchises have announced their retained and released player lists and are preparing for the mini-auction. The mini-auction is set to take place on December 23 at Kochi. Before the much-anticipated event, here are three all-rounders who can fetch more than Rs 10 crore in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

Ben Stokes:

The great English all-rounder exceeded ten crores when he participated in the IPL auction He was the most expensive player in 2017 and 2018. And it looks like he'll make more than Rs 10 crore this year. Because it's a mini-auction, most teams just need to fill a few spots. Franchises can spend a lot of money on Stokes, who can contribute equally to both departments. His heroics in the 2022 T20 World Cup final have only added to his star power.

Cameron Green:

Cameron Green led the team in David Warner's absence during the T20I series against India, and his rapid batting piqued the curiosity of Indian spectators. Since then, fans have been anticipating that Green would draw a large paycheck at the mini-auction and that franchisees would pay him large money. Green is only 23 years old and has the potential to contribute to any club for more than ten years. He can score rapidly and also contribute important wickets. His all-around abilities could land him a lucrative contract with an IPL franchise.

Sam Curran:

Sam Curran has also been one of the most expensive all-rounders in IPL auctions. With his swing, the left-arm bowler can challenge batsmen and can pick early wickets. In the T20 World Cup 2022, he took 13 wickets in only six matches. Curran has proven his worth in the IPL, and there is no doubt that many franchises will be interested in hiring him.

