IPL 2023: These Players Likely To Be Captain, Vice Captain and Wicket Keeper of Delhi Capitals

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals need a new captain for the upcoming IPL season as regular skipper Rishabh Pant still recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

David Warner is expected to captain Delhi in the upcoming season. Warner's deputy in the IPL 2023 will be Axar Patel, who has grown in stature over the last year. Sarfaraz Khan might be the wicket keeper for Delhi Capitals.

Warner previously led the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to victory in the 2016 IPL season, Hyderabad's only title in the T20 league.

On April 1, Delhi will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.