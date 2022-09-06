IPL 2023: Star CSK Player Retires From IPL

Suresh Raina, Chinna Thala of the Chennai Super Kings team, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. With this, it is confirmed that Suresh Raina will not Play in IPL 2023.

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket,@ChennaiIPL,@ShuklaRajivsir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities, " tweeted Raina

Raina did not play for the Chennai franchise in the season since he was dismissed prior to the auction. He is one of the highest run-getters in IPL history throughout the years. Raina has 5528 runs at an average of 32.5 and a strike rate of 136.7 in 205 IPL games.

Raina will also no longer play domestic cricket. Raina, widely regarded as one of the finest fielders in the game, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019.