IPL 2023: Star All-Rounder Retires From IPL, Will Serve As Bowling Coach To This Team

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwyane Bravo announced his retirement from the IPL and now he will act as bowling coach for the CSK.

Since 2011, Bravo has been a key member of the Chennai Super Kings. He helped Chennai Super Kings win the IPL in 2011, 2018, and 2021, as well as the Champions League T20 in 2014. He was also the first player to win the Purple Cap for most wickets in an IPL season on two separate occasions (2013 and 2015). Bravo has played 144 matches with the Chennai Super Kings, taking 168 wickets and scoring 1556 runs.

"After 15 years of playing in the most toughest T20 league, I announce today that I will be no longer be taking part in IPL. It’s been a great journey, with a lot of ups and downs. At the same time I am grateful to be a part of the IPL for the last 15 years," wrote Dwyane Bravo

"I know it’s a sad day for myself, my family and most importantly my fans. But at the same time, I want us all to celebrate my career over the last 15 years," said Bravo

"As I get ready to move on and hang up my bowling boots, I would like to let my fans know that I am looking forward to putting on my coaching cap. I look forward to working with the young bowlers in CSK. I am really excited about this new opportunity; that my calling is now to help and develop the next generation of champions. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. Forever Yellove," added Bravo

