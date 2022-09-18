IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill Leaving Gujarat Titans?

IPL teams are preparing for the rich cash league. The Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have announced their new head coaches. There was news about the Gujarat Franchise team that Shubman Gill may leave the team ahead of the IPL 2023.

A Twitter exchange between Shubman Gill and Gujarat Titans has sparked speculation on Twitter that he may leave the team ahead of the IPL 2023.

The Gujarat Titans took to Twitter on Saturday to wish Shubman well in his next endeavor. Shubman reacted to the post with a cryptic comment, which created rumors

🤗❤️ — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 17, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens decoded the dialogue between Shubman and Gujarat Titans in the post's comment section. Users suggested Shubman, to joinj in the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings teams.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans confirmed that Shunman GIll is not leaving the franchise