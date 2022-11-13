IPL 2023: RCB May Release These Players

The IPL 2023 mini auction is set to take place on December 23 at Kochi. By November 15, the 10 franchises have to submit retained and release players list.

After Virat Kohli stepped down as captain, Faf du Plessis took over the well-known franchise. RCB showed a lot of promise and appeared to be a serious contender in the 2022 season. They were defeated in the final stages of the competition, falling to the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier.

A few RCB players have made significant contributions, and while some have not lived up to expectations, they are still important members of the team. However, the Bangalore team will strive to improve and may release certain players.

RCB Expected Players List:

Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Siddharth Raul, Harn Sharma, Ahash Deep, Chama Milind