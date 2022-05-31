IPL 2023: RCB Likely to Release These Players

RCB began their IPL 2022 campaign with a new captain, Faf du Plessis after Virat Kohli opted to stand down after the IPL 2021 season. This season was extremely successful for the Bangalore-based squad, but their campaign came to an end in the second qualifier of the tournament, when they were defeated by Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets.

The RCB franchise purchased various players in this year's mega auction who did not perform as planned and did not appear in many matches. The team management may consider releasing some of the players and filling the gaps in the roster through the auction.

Here is the player's list that RCB may release ahead of the IPL 2023 season

Karn Sharma:

Karn Sharma was purchased by RCB in the IPL 2022 super auction for INR 50 lakh. However, the leg-spinner was unable to make the starting XI during the season. RCB opted to stick with promising Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga throughout the season. As a result, Sharma's team's bowling lineup proved difficult.

As a result, RCB may release him in order to free up funds to sign another player. Karn may also get a better chance if any of the clubs who need a leg spinner acquire him in the IPL 2023 mini-auction.

David Willey:

So far, David Willey's IPL career has not been very promising. RCB signed him for a basic fee of INR 2 crore. He was given an opportunity to play for RCB in early matches since Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was unavailable. Willey batted at four in the lineup as well. The southpaw only managed to score 18 runs in two innings in his four contests.

Furthermore, Willey only has one wicket in four appearances. Willey was not included in the playing XI for the remaining matches after Glenn Maxwell returned.

Siddarth Kaul:

Sunrisers Hyderabad dropped Siddarth Kaul ahead of the IPL 2022 super auction earlier this year since he only took seven wickets in eight matches last season. The 32-year-old pacer was purchased by RCB for INR 75 lakh in the super auction. But he only got to play one match, a must-win contest against Gujarat Titans in their last league game. Kaul gave up 43 runs in his four overs and was wicketless in that game. As a result, he may have to go to the auction again next year.