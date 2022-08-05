IPL 2023: Is Ravindra Jadeja Leaving CSK Franchise?

Chennai Super Kings management says that there is no rift between all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and the CSK franchise. But Jadeja's actions say that there is something. Recently, Ravindra Jadeja deleted one of his tweets in reply to CSK, which triggered doubts.

Recently, Jadeja completed a decade with CSK. The franchise's official Twitter handle posted a congratulations tweet. Jadeja replied to the tweet, but later he deleted it.

Jadeja has deleted this reply today. Looks like it's over between him and CSK 💔 pic.twitter.com/t5UXVnKo2w — ` (@FourOverthrows) August 3, 2022

CSK fans were also shocked when Jadeja deleted all CSK-related posts from his Instagram page. However, CSK management denied all the rumors and said that everything is fine between Jadeja and the franchise.

It is known that Jadeja had a poor season. He was appointed as the captain in IPL 2021 season but he handed over the baton to MS Dhoni and he missed the last few matches. In IPL 2022, either he scored runs or he took wickets.