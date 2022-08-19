IPL 2023: Punjab Kings May Not Renew Head Coach Anil Kumble Contract

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to part ways with head coach Anil Kumble. According to reports, Kumble's current contract with the PBKS franchise expires in September and will not be renewed.

PBKS is one of the franchises that have yet to win the IPL trophy. Earlier in the IPL 2022 season, PBKS owners splashed the cash during the mega-auction to acquire a good mix of youth and experience, but they ultimately fell agonisingly short of the finish line. As a result, a change of guard is expected as Kumble steps down as head coach.

This comes just a few days after the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hired veteran Indian coach Chandrakant Pandit as their new head coach, following the departure of Brendon McCullum to join England's Test squad.

According to sources, former England captain Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss, and an Indian coach are on their wishlist. However, the Punjab Kings franchise has yet to confirm the news

"The Mohali team appears to have decided not to extend Anil Kumble's three-year contract, which expires in September. They are already looking for candidates. Their representatives are said to have approached Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss, and one former India coach. One of them, or none of them, may eventually get the job. A Punjab Kings official stated that a decision will be made in a week "according to Cricbuzz sources